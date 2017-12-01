App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raaj Medisafe India's board meeting on December 11, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the Registered Office of the Company at 106, Industrial Area, Sector III, Pithampur - 454774 Dist. Dhar (MP) on Monday, the 11th day of December, 2017.

 
 
Re: UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE
QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017
------------------------------------------------------------

Please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the Registered Office of the Company at 106, Industrial Area, Sector III, Pithampur - 454774 Dist. Dhar (MP) on Monday, the 11th day of December, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. inter-alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Please be informed further that the Trading Window as described in 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company will remain closed for the above purpose from December 2, 2017 to till the expiry of 48 hours of submission of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company to the stock exchange in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE
Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

