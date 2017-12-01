Raaj Medisafe India's board meeting on December 11, 2017

Re: UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THEQUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017------------------------------------------------------------Please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the Registered Office of the Company at 106, Industrial Area, Sector III, Pithampur - 454774 Dist. Dhar (MP) on Monday, the 11th day of December, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. inter-alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.Please be informed further that the Trading Window as described in 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company will remain closed for the above purpose from December 2, 2017 to till the expiry of 48 hours of submission of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company to the stock exchange in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE