Aug 31, 2017 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raaj Medisafe's board meeting on September 12, 2017

Please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the Registered Office of the Company at 106, Industrial Area, Sector III, Pithampur – 454774 Dist. Dhar (MP) on Tuesday, the 12TH day of September, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. inter-alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Please be informed further that the Trading Window as described in 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' of the Company will remain closed for the above purpose from September 4, 2017 to till the expiry of 48 hours of submission of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company to the stock exchange in terms of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE

