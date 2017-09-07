App
Announcements
Sep 07, 2017 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com





Raaj Medisafe's board meeting on September 12, 2017
We are pleased to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors has been convened on September 12, 2017 to inter-alia consider the manufacturing of the following new products:

a. HDPE containers and PP closures of all specifications, moulded plastic goods of all kinds and for all purpose including for industrial and domestic use,
b. Mono and multilayer films, plane, colored and laminated.
c. Pilfer proof caps, crown caps, threaded metal caps, tin container caps made out of aluminum and other materials and aluminum seals.

The above products are in addition to the existing products namely disposable syringes and needles and Hygiene products made out of non-woven fabrics.

This is for your information please.
Source : BSE

