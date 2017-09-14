Raaj Medisafe's AGM on September 25, 2017

Please be informed as under:a. 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Monday, the 25th day of September, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at 106, Sector III, Industrial Area, Pithampur - 454774 Dist. Dhar (MP).b. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, the 19th September, 2017 to Monday, the 25th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company.c. The Company has made necessary arrangements for e-Voting for resolutions proposed to be transacted at the AGM for which services are being provided by the Share Transfer Agent M/s. Ankit Consultancy Pvt.Ltd.Commencement of e-voting: From 09.00 A.M. on 22nd September, 2017End of e-voting : upto 5.00 P.M. on 24th September, 2017Necessary Notice of the above events has been published News Papers namely Free Press and Chautha Sansar Indore Edition dated August 31, 2017 (Copies Attached).This is for your kind information and records.Source : BSE