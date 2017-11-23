R.J. Shah's board of directors meeting on November 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation, 2015, we hereby intimate you, that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 12.00 P.M., inter alia, to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017Source : BSE