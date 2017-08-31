App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 31, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

R J Bio-Tech: Outcome of board meeting

12th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, 29th day of September 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company.
2. Approved the Director's report with the enclosures.

R J Bio-Tech: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir,
Please be informed that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of R J Bio-Tech Limited held today i.e. on 31st August, 2017 following points were discussed and decided:
1. 12th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, 29th day of September 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company.
2. Approved the Director's report with the enclosures.
3. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24th September 2017 to 29th September 2017, both days inclusive.
4. Approved the notice convening 12th Annual General MeetingSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.