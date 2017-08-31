R J Bio-Tech: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,Please be informed that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of R J Bio-Tech Limited held today i.e. on 31st August, 2017 following points were discussed and decided:1. 12th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, 29th day of September 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company.2. Approved the Director's report with the enclosures.3. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24th September 2017 to 29th September 2017, both days inclusive.4. Approved the notice convening 12th Annual General MeetingSource : BSE