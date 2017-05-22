Quest Softech's board meeting to be held on May 30, 2017

With reference to captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 29, read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 30th day of May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 2. 00 p.m inter alia to approve an Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2017. Further, in this connection, the trading window for dealing in Shares of the Company will remain closed with effect from Tuesday May 23, 2017 to Thursday, June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive) inter alia for approval of an Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt of the same.Source : BSE