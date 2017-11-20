Quess Corp: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. November 20, 2017, (commenced at 4.30 p.m. and concluded at 7.45 p.m.) considered and approved the acquisition of 51% equity stake in Tata Business Support Services Limited.As required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/ 4/2015, dated September 9, 2015, we submit herewith the details of the aforesaid acquisition in the attached SEBI prescribed format.A Press Release proposed to be issued is attached for your information.We request you to take the above on record.Source : BSE