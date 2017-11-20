App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 20, 2017 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quess Corp: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. November 20, 2017, (commenced at 4.30 p.m. and concluded at 7.45 p.m.) considered and approved the acquisition of 51% equity stake in Tata Business Support Services Limited.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. November 20, 2017, (commenced at 4.30 p.m. and concluded at 7.45 p.m.) considered and approved the acquisition of 51% equity stake in Tata Business Support Services Limited.

As required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/ 4/2015, dated September 9, 2015, we submit herewith the details of the aforesaid acquisition in the attached SEBI prescribed format.

A Press Release proposed to be issued is attached for your information.

We request you to take the above on record.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.