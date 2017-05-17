Quess Corp: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. May 16, 2017,(commenced at 3.15 P.M. and concluded at 7.45 p.m.) considered, interalia and approved the following: 1.Standalone and consolidated audited financial results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. 2.Raising of funds by way of a fresh issue of equity shares of the Company (the 'Equity Shares'), such that the total number of Equity Shares issued pursuant to such offerings/placements (including any over allotment options) does not result in the increase in public shareholding by more than 10% or such lesser percent as is required to reach minimum public shareholding, by way of rights issue and/or a public issue (including but not limited to issuance of Equity Shares through an institutional placement programme under Chapter VIII-A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009 ('SEBI ICDR Regulations') of equity shares in one or more tranches as permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations and any other applicable laws. 3.Additional investment of Rs.4.2 Crores in the form of primary equity in Heptagon Technologies Pvt. Ltd. for 20% stake. 4.Investment up to SGD 899,000 through Quesscorp Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore ('QHPL') in the form of primary equity for 51% shareholding in an entity which shall be engaged in provision of general staffing and training services in Singapore.Source : BSE