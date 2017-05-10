App
May 10, 2017 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quess Corp's board meeting held on May 16, 2017

We hereby inform you that at the proposed meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the 'Board') scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulations 29(1) and 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI LODR Regulations') and in furtherance to our intimation dated May 8, 2017, we hereby inform you that at the proposed meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the 'Board') scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, the Board will consider and approve fund raising by way of rights issue and/or a public issue (including but not limited to issuance of Equity Shares through an institutional placement programme under Chapter VIII-A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2009 ('SEBI ICDR Regulations') of equity shares in one or more tranches as permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations and any other applicable laws.Source : BSE

