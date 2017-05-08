Quess Corp's board meeting on May 16, 2017

Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI LODR'), we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE