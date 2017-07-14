Jul 14, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Quess Corp's board meeting on July 21, 2017
Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company (subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors) for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Source : BSE