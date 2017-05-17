App
May 17, 2017 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quantum Build-Tech's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Quantum Build-Tech Ltd informs that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017 to consider and approve amongst the other, items of the agenda, the following- 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2017 & Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017. 2. To receive and take on Record the Auditors Report on Annual Accounts for the same period. 3.Other Related items as required under the Companies Act, 2013 and LODR, 2015. In his connection, the Trading Windows of the Shares of the Company for the insiders and/or connected persons will remain close from May 22, 2017 to May 31, 2017(Both days Inclusive)Source : BSE

