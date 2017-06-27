App
Jun 27, 2017 09:36 AM IST

Quadrant Televentures' board meeting on June 29, 2017

Quadrant Televentures Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 29, 2017, to consider and approve the issuance of Unsecured Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (convertible into preference shares), subject to necessary approvals.

Quadrant Televentures' board meeting on June 29, 2017
Quadrant Televentures Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 29, 2017, inter-alia, to transact the following business(es):

1. To consider and approve the issuance of Unsecured Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (convertible into preference shares), subject to necessary approvals;

2. To reschedule the date of Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Further, in accordance with the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading (the 'Code') pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company would remain closed for the Insiders covered under the Code from June 27, 2017 till the end of 48 hours after the information/outcome of the Meeting is made public on June 29, 2017.

