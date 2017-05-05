App
Stocks
May 05, 2017 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVV Infra: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the above subject, we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors was held today i.e. Friday, the 5th May, 2017 to approve Purchase of land admeasuring 5 (Five) acres at Sadasivapet Municipality, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana State. Which is located at a prominent location; adjacent to the National Highway NH 65 - Hyderabad ~ Mumbai. After detailed discussions about locality advantages, market potential and subsidies available for the buyers (PMAY – Pradhanamantri Awasa Yojana), and 100% income tax and service tax exemption to the company the following have been approved. 1.Purchase of the said land and Mr.PVV Satyanarayana, Director of the company is authorised to proceed for the registration 2.Construction of affordable houses to the extent of 5,00,000 sft approximatly consisting of 450 No.s of EWS (Econamically Weaker Section) and 350 No.s of LIG (Lower Income Group) 3.Mr.PVV Satyanarayana, Director, is also authorised to explore the posibility for buying another 15 acres of land in this same locality for the affordable housing project. Further, the Board of Directors haveapproved the appointment of Mr. Ch. Siva Rama Krishna as Executive Vice President of the Company to heading the Project activities of affortable housing.Source : BSE

