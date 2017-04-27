App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 27, 2017 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVV Infra's board meeting on May 05, 2017

PVV Infra has informed that the meeting of board of directors will be held on May 05, 2017 to consider and approve purchase of land admeasuring 5 acres at Sadasivapet, Maddi Gunta Village, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana adjacent to NH - Hyderabad – Mumbai, near MRF factory.

PVV Infra's board meeting on May 05, 2017
1.To consider and approve purchase of land admeasuring 5 (Five) acres at Sadasivapet, Maddi Gunta Village, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana adjacent to NH - Hyderabad – Mumbai, near MRF factory, for construction of affordable houses to the extent of 5,00,000 sft. 2 To consider the appointment of Mr. Ch. Siva Rama Krishna an Engineering Graduate with 20 years of experience in the field of construction, as Executive Vice President to head the operations of all the affordable housing projects. 3. Any other matter with the permission of chairSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.