Sep 06, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVV Infra's board meeting on September 13, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
2015, this is to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on
Wednesday,13th day of September, 2017.

PVV Infra's board meeting on September 13, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
2015, this is to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on
Wednesday,13th day of September, 2017 to consider the following:
1. Inter-alia, to consider the proposal of issue of equity shares/convertible instruments/warrants
convertible into equity shares of the Company on preferential basis for consideration including
conversion of outstanding unsecured loans.
2. Shifting of Registered office from Chennai to Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh).
Further, as per the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (as
amended from time to time), read with the Company's code for prevention of insider trading in
Company's shares, the Trading Window for trading in equity shares of the Company by any 'Insider'
covered under the said Code is being closed with effect from September 6, 2017 to September 14, 2017
(both days inclusive).Source : BSE

