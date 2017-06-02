Jun 02, 2017 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PVR fixes book closure for dividend & AGM
PVR has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 19, 2017 to July 24, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 24, 2017.
