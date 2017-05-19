PVR to consider final dividend

PVR Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled for the May 30, 2017, inter alia, to:1. Consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017 and recommend the payment of final dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company.2. Consider and recommend for the members’ approval, the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures, if any, upto Rs. 500 Crores.3. Consider and recommend for the members’ approval, adoption of revised Memorandum & Articles of Association of the Company in accordance with Companies Act, 2013.4. Consider and recommend for the members’ approval, issue of 3,00,000 Options to Employees of the Company.Further, the trading window shall remain closed from May 19, 2017 to June 01, 2017 as per Company’s Insider Trading Policy.Source : BSE