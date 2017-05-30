May 30, 2017 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PVR recommends dividend
PVR in its meeting held on May 30, 2017, has approved dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each of the Company subject to members’ approval.
PVR Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, has approved:
- Dividend Rs. 2/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company subject to members’ approval.Source : BSE
