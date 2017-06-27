Jun 27, 2017 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PVP Ventures: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to the subject matter, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, have approved allotment of 386 partly-paid, listed, rated, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures each of a face value of INR 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten lakhs).Source : BSE