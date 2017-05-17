May 17, 2017 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Purohit Construction's board meeting on May 30, 2017
The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is sheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. The trading window shall remain closed from 18th May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017 (Both Days Inclusive).
The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is sheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 interalia. to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. The trading window shall remain closed from 18th May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017 (Both Days Inclusive).Source : BSE