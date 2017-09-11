Pure Giftcarat: Outcome of AGM

We are pleased to enclosed herewith Outcome of 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, the 9th September, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at registered office of the Company situated at Plot - 828/829, 3rd Floor, Office - 3, Shree Kuberji Complex, Athugar Street, Nanpura Main Road, Surat - 395001, Gujarat.Source : BSE