Puravankara: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the following was the outcome of the Board Meeting of Puravankara Limited (formerly Puravankara Projects Limited) held today:1. Appointment of Internal Auditors:The Board appointed M/s.Grant Thornton India LLP, as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.2. Appointment of Secretarial AuditorsThe Board appointed M/s. JKS & Co., Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.Source : BSE