Aug 29, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Puravankara: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that the following was the outcome of the Board Meeting of Puravankara Limited (formerly Puravankara Projects Limited) held today:
1. Appointment of Internal Auditors:
The Board appointed M/s.Grant Thornton India LLP, as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.
2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditors
The Board appointed M/s. JKS & Co., Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.Source : BSE
