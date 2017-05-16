May 15, 2017 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Puravankara's board meeting to be held on May 29, 2017.
Puravankara Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter-alia:
- To consider and approve the Consolidated & Standalone Audited Financial Statements of the Company & its Subsidiaries for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any.Source : BSE
