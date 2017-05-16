App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab & Sind Bank: Outcome to board meeting

Please note that the Board of Directors of the Bank, in its meeting held on 16.05.2017, has considered and approved audited Annual Financial results of the Bank for the quarter/year ended on 31.03.2017.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Outcome to board meeting
Clause 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 : Form-A Format of covering letter of the Annual Audit Report Please note that the Board of Directors of the Bank, in its meeting held on 16.05.2017, has considered and approved audited Annual Financial results of the Bank for the quarter/year ended on 31.03.2017 and the same were informed to Stock Exchanges through email/uploaded on their system on 16.05.2017. We are forwarding Form-A format of covering letter of the Annual Audit Report duly signed by the Chairman & Managing Director, Chairman Audit Committee, Chief Financial Officer and Statutory Central Auditors of the Bank. Please acknowledge receipt.Source : BSE

