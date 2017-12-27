Punjab & Sind Bank: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of the Board of directors Meeting held on 26/12/2017 for raising Capital: Reporting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.This is in continuation to our letter dated 18/12/2017 regarding Intimation of meeting of Board of Directors for raising of Capital, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting dated 26th December 2017, resolved and approved raising of equity capital through Public Issue (Follow on Public Offer) / Right Issue / Qualified Institutional Placement(s) / Preferential Issue or any other mode or a combination(s) thereof in one or more tranches up to 31.03.2019.The meeting commenced at 03.30 pm and concluded at 5.00pm.You are requested to take a note of the above, pursuant to Regulation 30 read with entry no.4 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.The information may kindly be uploaded on your website.Source : BSE