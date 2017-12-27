App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 26, 2017 11:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab & Sind Bank: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the outcome of the Board of directors Meeting held on December 26, 2017.

 
 
Outcome of the Board of directors Meeting held on 26/12/2017 for raising Capital: Reporting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is in continuation to our letter dated 18/12/2017 regarding Intimation of meeting of Board of Directors for raising of Capital, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting dated 26th December 2017, resolved and approved raising of equity capital through Public Issue (Follow on Public Offer) / Right Issue / Qualified Institutional Placement(s) / Preferential Issue or any other mode or a combination(s) thereof in one or more tranches up to 31.03.2019.

The meeting commenced at 03.30 pm and concluded at 5.00pm.

You are requested to take a note of the above, pursuant to Regulation 30 read with entry no.4 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The information may kindly be uploaded on your website.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

