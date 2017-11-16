Punjab Chemicals' board meeting on December 8, 2017

Intimation of Board Meeting on 08.12.2017 for consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and closure of Trading Window.
