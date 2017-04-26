Apr 25, 2017 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com Punjab Chemical: Outcome of board meeting This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting to he held on April 25, 2017. outcome of board meetingSource : BSE tags #Announcements Related news Business Indo Rama Synth's board meeting on May 18, 2017 Apr 25, 2017 10:16 PM Business Mishtann Foods' board meeting on 08Th May, 2017 Apr 25, 2017 10:14 PM Business SML Isuzu's board meeting on May 05, 2017. Apr 25, 2017 10:13 PM Business Delta Leasing: Outcome of board meeting Apr 25, 2017 10:11 PM Business Sudal Ind's director Vedika Gupta resigns Apr 25, 2017 10:10 PM Business Crescent Leasin's board meeting on May 05, 2017. Apr 25, 2017 10:08 PM Business Syndicate Bank's board meeting held on May 09, 2017. Apr 25, 2017 10:06 PM Business Filatex India board meeting to be held on May 9, 2017 Apr 25, 2017 10:04 PM Business Dhruva Capital board meeting held on May 29, 2017 Apr 25, 2017 10:03 PM