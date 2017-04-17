App
Apr 17, 2017 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punj Lloyd awarded a project worth Rs 312 crore in Saudi Arabia

Dayim Punj Lloyd Construction Contracting Company, a subsidiary of Punj Lloyd has been awarded an EPC contract - ‘Clean Fuels Interfacing Facilities Project' on LSTK basis in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia worth Rs 312 crore by the Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company in Saudi Arabia.

Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Dayim Punj Lloyd Construction Contracting Company Ltd. ('DPLL'), a subsidiary of the Company has been awarded an EPC contract - ‘Clean Fuels Interfacing Facilities Project' on LSTK basis in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia worth INR 312 crore by the Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company Limited (YASREF) in Saudi Arabia. Press release in this regard is atatched hewrewithSource : BSE

