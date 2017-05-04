Punj Lloyd inaugurates small arms manufacturing plant at Madhya Pradesh

Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Company (through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Punj Lloyd Industries Limited) and its JV partner Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), today inaugurated the country's first Private Sector Small Arms Manufacturing Plant at Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh. The JV Company, Punj Lloyd Raksha Systems Private Limited will be manufacturing small arms in the above Plant for the Indian Defence Forces and also for export. A copy of Press Release in this regard is attached herewith. This is for your information and record.Source : BSE