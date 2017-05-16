Punj Lloyd to consider FY17 results & dividend on May 27, 2017

Punj Lloyd Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the Board Agenda for the said meeting also includes an item to consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the year 2016-17.Source : BSE