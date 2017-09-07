Sep 07, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Punj Lloyd bags order worth Rs 870 crore
We would like to inform you that the Company has now been issued the Letter of Award (LOA) in respect of Construction and Commissioning of balance/left out Canal work including Cross Drainage Structures & Design for Gosikhurd National Project in Bhandara, Nagpur and Chandrapur Districts of Maharashtra for VIDC, Phase - I / Pkg - I by NBCC (India) Limited for a total contract value of Rs.870,15,13
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
This is in continuation of our letter dated July 26, 2017 (copy enclosed).
In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Company has now been issued the Letter of Award (LOA) in respect of Construction and Commissioning of balance/left out Canal work including Cross Drainage Structures & Design for Gosikhurd National Project in Bhandara, Nagpur and Chandrapur Districts of Maharashtra for VIDC, Phase - I / Pkg - I by NBCC (India) Limited for a total contract value of Rs.870,15,13,433 (Rupees Eight Hundred Seventy Crores Fifteen Lakhs Thirteen Thousand Four Hundred Thirty Three only).
This is for your information and record.
Source : BSE
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
This is in continuation of our letter dated July 26, 2017 (copy enclosed).
In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Company has now been issued the Letter of Award (LOA) in respect of Construction and Commissioning of balance/left out Canal work including Cross Drainage Structures & Design for Gosikhurd National Project in Bhandara, Nagpur and Chandrapur Districts of Maharashtra for VIDC, Phase - I / Pkg - I by NBCC (India) Limited for a total contract value of Rs.870,15,13,433 (Rupees Eight Hundred Seventy Crores Fifteen Lakhs Thirteen Thousand Four Hundred Thirty Three only).
This is for your information and record.
Source : BSE