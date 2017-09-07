Punj Lloyd bags order worth Rs 870 crore

Dear Sir/Madam,Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015This is in continuation of our letter dated July 26, 2017 (copy enclosed).In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Company has now been issued the Letter of Award (LOA) in respect of Construction and Commissioning of balance/left out Canal work including Cross Drainage Structures & Design for Gosikhurd National Project in Bhandara, Nagpur and Chandrapur Districts of Maharashtra for VIDC, Phase - I / Pkg - I by NBCC (India) Limited for a total contract value of Rs.870,15,13,433 (Rupees Eight Hundred Seventy Crores Fifteen Lakhs Thirteen Thousand Four Hundred Thirty Three only).This is for your information and record.Source : BSE