Pudumjee Pulp recommends dividend

Pudumjee Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 20, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Re. 0.20 per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the year ended March 31, 2017. The payment is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 52nd Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE