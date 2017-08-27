App
Aug 26, 2017 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills' board meeting on September 2, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on Saturday, the 2nd September, 2017 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

Further to inform you that as per the Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company from 25th August, 2017 to 04th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).
