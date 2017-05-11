Pudumjee Pulp's board meeting on May 20, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on Saturday, the 20th May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and recommendation of dividend on equity shares, if any, for the said year. Further to inform you that as per the Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company from 11th May, 2017 to 22nd May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE