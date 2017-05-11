App
May 11, 2017 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pudumjee Paper to consider dividend

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on May 20, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of dividend on equity shares, if any, for the said year.

Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company from May 11, 2017 to May 22, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

