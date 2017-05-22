May 22, 2017 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pudumjee Paper Products recommends dividend
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 20, 2017, has recommended a dividend of 15 paise per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2017. The payment is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 3rd Annual General Meeting.
