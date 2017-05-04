May 04, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PTL Enterprises recommends dividend
PTL Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017, has recommended payment of Dividend of Rs. 1.25/- each per share for the year 2016-17 for approval by the members at their ensuing Annual General Meeting.
PTL Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017, inter alia, has approved the following:
- The Board of Directors has recommended payment of Dividend of Rs. 1.25/- each per share for the year 2016-17 for approval by the members at their ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE
- The Board of Directors has recommended payment of Dividend of Rs. 1.25/- each per share for the year 2016-17 for approval by the members at their ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE