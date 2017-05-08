May 08, 2017 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PTC India Fin appoints Kulmani Biswal as nominee directorate
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Shri Kulmani Biswal as the Nominee Director of PTC India Limited on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 8th May, 2017.
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Shri Kulmani Biswal (DIN : 03318539) as the Nominee Director of PTC India Limited on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 8th May, 2017.Source : BSE