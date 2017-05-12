PTC India Fin's board meeting May 22, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, a meeting of Board of Directors of PTC India Financial Services Limited will be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017 to, inter-alia, approve and take on record the audited financial results along with the auditor report for the quarter and financial year ended on March, 31, 2017 and also to consider the recommendation of dividend, if any. As per the Code of Conduct for Regulating and Monitoring Trading by Insiders and Code of Practices & Procedures for Fair Disclosures of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information adopted by the Company, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and any modification thereof, the trading window of the Company shall remain closed for the period from the date this intimation is sent to the stock exchange till 24th May, 2017(both days inclusive).Source : BSE