Apr 17, 2017 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dipak Chatterjee ceases to be director of PTC India
This is to inform you that Shri Dipak Chatterjee, (DIN - 03048625), has completed his tenure as Independent Director on 14-04-2017 and ceased to be a Director on the Board of PTC India Ltd. w.e.f 15-04-2017.Source : BSE