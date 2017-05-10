PTC India's board meeting on May 27, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 27th day of May 2017 inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 and consider recommendation of final dividend, if any to shareholders for the FY 2016-17 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. Trading window is/shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company from 1st April, 2017 to 29th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE