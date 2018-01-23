PTC India to consider December quarter numbers on February 10, 2018

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 10th day of February, 2018 inter-alia, to consider, and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda.Source : BSE