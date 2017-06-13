App
Jun 13, 2017 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSP Projects to consider final dividend

PSP Projects Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on June 19, 2017.

PSP Projects Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on June 19, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business:

The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend the final dividend for the financial Year ended March 31, 2017, if any.

In accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the "Trading window" for dealing in the Equity shares of the Company will remain closed for the Designated Persons of the Company in accordance of the “Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading" from June 10, 2017 to June 21, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

