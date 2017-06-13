PSP Projects' board meeting on June 19, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulation, that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 19, 2017, at the registered office of the Company, to transact inter alia the following business:Consideration and approval amongst other items of agenda, the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend the final dividend for the financial Year ended 31 March, 2017, if any.In accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the 'Trading window' for dealing in the Equity shares of the Company will remain closed for the Designated Persons of the Company in accordance of the 'Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading' from June 10, 2017 to June 21, 2017 (both days inclusive).Kindly take the aforementioned information on record.Source : BSE