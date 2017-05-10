App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 09, 2017 10:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSL: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. May 9, 2017.

PSL: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. May 9, 2017, has approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017 under regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. In the view of same, we are enclosing herewith a summarized copy of Financial Results along with Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.