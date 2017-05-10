PSL: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. May 9, 2017, has approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017 under regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. In the view of same, we are enclosing herewith a summarized copy of Financial Results along with Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.Source : BSE