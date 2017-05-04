May 04, 2017 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PSL's board meeting on May 9, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 09, 2017 to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE