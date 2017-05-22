Prudent Sugar Corporation's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Clause 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 30th May, 2017 at 02.30 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 'Akash Ganga', Plot No.144, Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad –500073 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the Quarter ended / Year ended on 31st March, 2017 and other agenda, if any.Source : BSE