Prozone Intu Properties' board meeting held on December 13, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on December 13, 2017.
Prozone Intu is in the Construction & Contracting - Real Estate sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,011.76 crore.The company management includes Punit Goenka - Chairman & Ind.Director, Nikhil Chaturvedi - Managing Director, Salil Chaturvedi - Deputy Managing Director, Dushyant Singh Sangar - Non Executive Director, David Andrew Fischel - Non Executive Director, Deepa Misra Harris - Independent Director. Source : BSE